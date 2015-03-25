Red-hot Sharks welcome Sens to San Jose

(SportsNetwork.com) - The San Jose Sharks aim to stretch their season-opening win streak to five straight games on Saturday night as they receive a visit from the Ottawa Senators.

The Sharks, who began last season a club-record 7-0, have outscored opponents 21-5 on the season, winning three straight at home prior to Thursday's 4-1 road win over the Vancouver Canucks.

Two nights after rookie Tomas Hertl stole the show with four goals in a win over the New York Rangers, the Sharks got balanced scoring to best the Canucks. Brent Burns had a goal and an assist, while Matt Pelech, Marc-Edouard Vlasic and Patrick Marleau added scores.

Logan Couture and Joe Thornton had two assists each, though Hertl was held without a point. Antti Niemi made 25 saves.

"There weren't any freebies. A good one for us to play in," San Jose head coach Todd McClellan said.

The Senators are 1-0-2 on their season-opening, six-game road trip. They opened the season with a victory over Buffalo, then lost a shootout to Toronto four days ahead of Wednesday's 4-3 overtime setback to Los Angeles.

Bobby Ryan's first goal with Ottawa helped his club rally back from a 3-0 deficit following the first period, while Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Milan Michalek added goals.

However, Jeff Carter put home the game-winner 28 seconds into overtime past Craig Anderson for the Kings.

"I think it's great anytime you go on the road and get a point," Sens head coach Paul MacLean said. "I think we should be pretty pleased with what we're doing."

Anderson made 28 saves in the setback, which came without Jason Spezza. He was held out with a strained groin despite participating in morning skate, but could return tonight.

The Sens snapped a five-game slide to the Sharks with a 4-1 victory in San Jose in the most recent meeting on Jan. 19, 2012. Anderson made 36 saves, while Niemi allowed four goals on 21 shots faced.

Anderson is still just 3-6-0 with a 3.15 goals against average and .913 save percentage in nine career meetings with San Jose, while Niemi is 1-1-0 with a 2.00 GAA and .918 save percentage in two versus Ottawa.