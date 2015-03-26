Record television audience watches Canucks edge Bruins 1-0 in Stanley Cup

TORONTO - A record average audience watched the Vancouver Canucks move to within a victory of capturing their first Stanley Cup, according to CBC.

An average gathering of 6.1 million Canadians watched Vancouver earn a 1-0 win over Boston on Friday night to take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series. That made it the most watched NHL broadcast in CBC history, surpassing the 5.6 million that watched earlier in this final.

This game followed the introduction of a new measuring system in September 2009 that has seen sports TV ratings skyrocket.