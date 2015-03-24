Expand / Collapse search
Last Update September 13, 2015

Recari, Ryu share lead at Women's British Open as Michelle Wie heads home

By | Associated Press
    China's Shanshan Feng holds up her ball after a putt on the 9th green during the second day of the Women's British Open golf championship on the Royal Birkdale Golf Club, Southport, England, Friday July 11, 2014. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell) (The Associated Press)

    Sweden's Louise Larsson plays a shot from the rough on the 9th fairway during the second day of the Women's British Open golf championship on the Royal Birkdale Golf Club, Southport, England, Friday, July 11, 2014. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell) (The Associated Press)

SOUTHPORT, England – Michelle Wie has gone from major champion to her first weekend off in nearly a year.

Beatriz Recari of Spain birdied her last three holes at Royal Birkdale for a 5-under 67. So Yeon Ryu fought off an early double bogey for another round par at 70. They were tied for the lead in the Ricoh Women's British Open at 3-under 141 as the second round was ending.

No need for Wie to wait around. Three weeks after winning the U.S. Women's Open at Pinehurst No. 2, the 24-year-old from Hawaii had nothing go her way on a tough links in northwest England. Wie was right on the cut line when she took double bogey on the 16th, and then a bogey on the par-5 17th. She shot 78.