Recari, Ryu share lead at Women's British Open as Michelle Wie heads home

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Michelle Wie has gone from major champion to her first weekend off in nearly a year.

Beatriz Recari of Spain birdied her last three holes at Royal Birkdale for a 5-under 67. So Yeon Ryu fought off an early double bogey for another round par at 70. They were tied for the lead in the Ricoh Women's British Open at 3-under 141 as the second round was ending.

No need for Wie to wait around. Three weeks after winning the U.S. Women's Open at Pinehurst No. 2, the 24-year-old from Hawaii had nothing go her way on a tough links in northwest England. Wie was right on the cut line when she took double bogey on the 16th, and then a bogey on the par-5 17th. She shot 78.