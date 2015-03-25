Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update January 13, 2015

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema fined $23,400 for reckless driving, will play for France

By | Associated Press

MADRID – Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has been fined $23,400 and had his drivers license revoked for eight months for reckless driving.

Benzema was sentenced Friday by a Madrid court after requesting a change in the court date from March 26, with France set to play a World Cup qualifier against Spain in Paris that day.

Benzema was caught driving 134 mph in a 62 mph zone in the Spanish capital on Feb. 3.

France and Spain both have seven points at the top of their qualifying group for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.