RBNY signs GK Reynish from Chicago

Harrison, NJ (SportsNetwork.com) - Red Bull New York announced Tuesday that the club has acquired goalkeeper Kyle Reynish from the Chicago Fire in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2016 MLS SuperDraft.

"We are happy to add Kyle to our roster," said Red Bulls head coach Jesse Marsch. "He is a very good professional and driven goalkeeper who has performed well in MLS when called upon."

Reynish, 31, was drafted by Real Salt Lake with the 43rd overall pick in the 2007 MLS Supplemental Draft. He made eight total appearances for the Claret and Cobalt and enjoyed a brief loan spell with the Charleston Battery before signing with the New York Cosmos.

After a successful 2013 campaign with the Cosmos, Reynish joined Chicago as a backup to first-choice 'keeper Sean Johnson. He made one appearance for the Fire, recording two saves in a 2-1 loss to D.C. United on Oct. 18.