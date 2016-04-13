RBC, Boeing back on Hilton Head for 2017

The Royal Bank of Canada and the Boeing Co. will return as sponsors in 2017 for the RBC Heritage.

Both corporations have sponsored the RBC Heritage Presented By Boeing for the past five years. The agreement was extended for one year as all parties work toward a more long-term deal.

The tournament won't have to go back to the sponsor-less days after Verizon decided to end its deal after the 2010 event. The tournament went a year without a title sponsor before forging the agreement with RBC and Boeing.

John Taft, CEO of RBC's U.S. wealth management unit, announced the agreement earlier this week at Harbour Town Golf Links.

The tournament starts Thursday with the final round Sunday.