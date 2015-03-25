RB Chris Ivory, CB Dee Milliner out for Jets' game vs. Titans

New York Jets running back Chris Ivory and rookie cornerback Dee Milliner will not play in the team's game at Tennessee on Sunday because of injured hamstrings.

Ivory was hurt last Sunday in the Jets' 27-20 victory over Buffalo, running for 5 yards on four carries before leaving. The running back, acquired from New Orleans in the offseason, dealt with hamstring issues during training camp.

Bilal Powell, who ran for a career-high 149 yards last week, will start. Alex Green and fullback Tommy Bohanon will serve as Powell's backups.

Milliner, the No. 9 overall pick, injured his left hamstring at practice Wednesday. Kyle Wilson and Darrin Walls will fill in opposite Antonio Cromartie.

Rookie tackle Oday Aboushi (knee) will also not play against the Titans.

___

