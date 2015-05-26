Rays' Smyly has torn labrum

St. Petersburg, FL (SportsNetwork.com) - The Tampa Bay Rays confirmed Wednesday that left-handed pitcher Drew Smyly has a torn labrum in his shoulder, putting the remainder of his season in jeopardy.

Smyly made just three starts for the Rays after starting the season on the 15- day disabled list with tendinitis in his shoulder. After his start against the Red Sox on May 5, the Rays placed him back on the DL with renewed soreness. An MRI on Monday revealed the tear.

The 25-year-old starter has not yet decided if he is going to have season- ending surgery or attempt a rehabilitation program.

Smyly has made 10 starts with Tampa Bay since being acquired from Detroit in 2014 for Cy Young winner David Price, and he has pitched like the ace he was traded for with a 1.96 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings. In his career, he has a 3.23 ERA in 117 appearances (46 starts).

The Rays transferred Smyly to the 60-day DL to make room on the roster for Preston Guilmet, who was waived by Toronto.

Tampa Bay learned last week that they will be without starter Alex Cobb for an extended period after it was determined he needed Tommy John surgery to repair his injured elbow.