Rays power past Blue Jays

Desmond Jennings hit a go-ahead solo home run in the fifth, Evan Longoria added a two-run homer later in the inning and the Rays downed the Blue Jays, 9-4, in the finale of a three-game series.

Jennings also had an RBI single, Longoria finished with four RBI and Luke Scott hit a two-run double for Tampa Bay, which has won three of its last four games, including the final two of this series.

Jeremy Hellickson (2-0) earned the win, allowing three runs -- two earned -- on six hits and three walks over 5 2/3 innings.

Adam Lind and J.P. Arencibia each hit an RBI double for the Blue Jays, while Henderson Alvarez (0-1) gave up six runs on six hits in 6 1/3 innings in the loss. Toronto fell to 6-6 on the season.

The Rays went on top for good when Jennings hit a one-out homer to left in the fifth. Ben Zobrist followed with a walk and Longoria made it 6-3 with a two- out blast to center.

Hellickson was relieved by Jake McGee after walking Escobar with two down in the sixth and McGee was spelled by Burke Badenhop after allowing a single to Kelly Johnson. Jose Bautista then walked to load the bases, but Lind lined out to first off of J.P. Howell to end the inning.

Tampa Bay pushed across three more in the ninth. Longoria double home Jennings and Scott followed with a two-bagger to right to score Carlos Pena and Longoria.

Brett Lawrie added an RBI groundout in the bottom half to cap the scoring.

Both teams scored a run in the first. Longoria's base hit to right scored Ben Zobrist, who reached with a single and moved to second on a walk. Yunel Escobar then led off the bottom half with a single, advanced on a wild pitch and crossed the plate on Lind's double.

Alvarez hit Matt Joyce to begin the second, then retired the next two batters before Sean Rodriguez singled to right. Joyce scored on the play, beating the throw from Bautista, which short-hopped Arencibia at the plate and struck Alvarez near the face. The righty stayed in the game, but Jennings ripped his next pitch up the middle for an RBI single and a 3-1 Tampa Bay lead.

Toronto tied it in the fourth. Colby Rasmus reached with a one-out bunt and scored from first on Arencibia's subsequent double to right. Escobar then hit a grounder to short and Arencibia scored when Rodriguez threw the ball past Pena at first.

Game Notes

The Rays completed a 10-day, 10-game road trip (4-6). They will play 13 of their next 16 games at Tropicana Field, beginning Friday against the Twins...Tampa Bay claimed outfielder Brandon Allen off waivers from the Athletics on Thursday. Allen has hit .205 with 11 home runs in parts of four season with Arizona and Oakland.