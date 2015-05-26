Rays place C Jaso on DL

Miami, FL (SportsNetwork.com) - The Tampa Bay Rays have placed catcher John Jaso on the 15-day disabled list and recalled outfield prospect Mikie Mahtook from Triple-A Durham.

Jaso left Monday's season-opening 6-2 loss to Baltimore with a left wrist contusion, and had been listed as day-to-day until the club opted to put him on the DL.

Mahtook, 25, batted .292 with 12 home runs and 68 RBI for Durham last season. He is expected to make his major league debut Friday night against Miami.