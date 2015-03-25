Rays outlast Rockies in extra innings

Evan Longoria delivered the go-ahead RBI single as part of a three-run 10th inning and the Tampa Bay Rays took the first of a three-game set with a 7-4 win over the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.

Ben Zobrist doubled down the left field line to lead off the extra frame, bringing up Longoria, who lofted the decisive single to center.

Kelly Johnson also homered in the tenth off Matt Belisle (1-2), Zobrist doubled twice and Jose Lobaton went 3-for-5 with two runs scored as Tampa Bay snapped a two-game skid.

Six Rays relievers combined to strike out nine while holding the Rockies scoreless in the final five innings. Kyle Farnsworth (1-0) picked up his first win of the year while Fernando Rodney earned his fourth save. Matt Moore started and was lifted after allowing four runs on seven hits in five innings.

"Early on the hitting wasn't there and then the pitching started struggling a little bit. We're just not together and in sync yet, but that is the type of game I expect this team to win late, and on the road," Rays manager Joe Maddon said.

Michael Cuddyer and Josh Rutledge each hit homers for Colorado in the first and second innings, respectively, while Nolan Arenado went 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI.

Trailing 3-0 after two innings, Tampa got two back in the top of the third. Lobaton led off with a single and after consecutive groundouts, Ryan Roberts and Zobrist cranked back-to-back RBI doubles.

Desmond Jennings put the Rays ahead, 4-3, in the top of the fifth with his fourth long ball of the season, a two-run job off Rockies starter Jeff Francis, who allowed four runs in five innings of work.

Colorado tied things at 4-4 in the bottom of the fifth. After Cuddyer led off with a walk and advanced to second on Wilin Rosario's groundout, Arenado ripped an RBI double to deep center field.

The Rockies threatened again in the bottom of the eighth off Rays reliever Jake McGee. McGee struck out Arenado but surrendered singles to Rutledge and Jonathan Herrera and intentionally walked pinch-hitter Troy Tulowitzki before giving way to Brandon Gomes, who struck out Jordan Pacheco to end the threat.

"We had a few opportunities to win that game, but we didn't get the hit or even a productive out. We couldn't get it tonight," Rockies manager Walt Weiss said.

Game Notes

Tulowitzki did not start with what the Rockies are calling "heavy legs." He is expected back in the lineup Saturday ... Dexter Fowler extended his hitting streak to major league best 11 games before exiting with a hip injury in the fifth inning ... Colorado hit 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position.