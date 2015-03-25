Rays keep nine pitchers for wild card game

Cleveland, OH (SportsNetwork.com) - The Tampa Bay Rays set their roster for Wednesday's American League wild card game against Cleveland and will keep nine pitchers active.

Six of those pitchers are relievers, while rotation members Chris Archer and Matt Moore will join Wednesday's scheduled starter Alex Cobb as part of the 25-man unit.

Moore, the team's victory leader with 17, pitched Sunday and probably could be used for an inning, while Archer last worked Saturday.

The other relievers include closer Fernando Rodney, lefty flamethrower Jake McGee, righty setup man Joel Peralta, righty long man Jamey Wright and lefties Alex Torres and Wesley Wright.

Wednesday's infield will consist of first baseman James Loney, Ben Zobrist at second, Yunel Escobar at shortstop and third baseman Evan Longoria, while eight active outfielders include Desmond Jennings, Wil Myers, Matt Joyce, David DeJesus, Sam Fuld, Kevin Kiermaier, Kelly Johnson and Sean Rodriguez, who can also serve as a backup infielder if necessary.

Jose Molina, Jose Lobaton and Chris Gimenez are the catchers and Delmon Young is the designated hitter.