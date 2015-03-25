Rays claim DeJesus, sign Young

The Tampa Bay Rays are one game behind the Boston Red Sox in the AL East and leading the AL wild-card race. But clearly, they are not content with their standing.

The Rays signed outfielder Delmon Young to a minor-league deal Thursday and are working toward a resolution on their waiver claim of outfielder David DeJesus, according to major-league sources.

The additions of Young, a right-handed hitter, and DeJesus, a left-handed hitter, would be intended to boost an offense that is 13th out of 15 in the AL since the All-Star break in runs per game.

Young, who has not played in two weeks since getting released by the Philadelphia Phillies, will report to the Rays' Double A Montgomery affiliate, a source said.

The Rays, meanwhile, will know by Friday at 1 p.m. whether they also have landed DeJesus. The Washington Nationals can pull back DeJesus, dump him on the Rays or arrange a trade.

DeJesus, 33, is owed about $1 million for the rest of the season, and the Rays would inherit his $6.5 million club option or $1.5 million buyout for 2014.

Young, who turns 29 on Sept. 14, is bringing his career full circle by joining the Rays, who selected him with the first pick of the 2003 draft, then traded him to the Minnesota Twins in a deal for right-hander Matt Garza in Nov. 2007.

The Philadelphia Phillies, who signed Young to a one-year, $750,000 free-agent contract last off-season, will be responsible for the rest of his salary.

Young batted .261 with a .699 OPS for the Phillies, with eight home runs, 69 strikeouts and 14 walks in 291 plate appearances.