Rays CF Upton returns from DL

Tampa Bay Rays center fielder B.J. Upton has been reinstated from the 15-day disabled list and will make his season debut Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Upton, who had been sidelined with lower back soreness, suffered the injury following an outfield collision with teammate Desmond Jennings in a spring training game against Miami on March 14.

The 27-year-old Upton hit .243 with 23 homers and 81 RBI in 153 games with Tampa Bay last season.

To make room for Upton on the roster, the Rays optioned utility man Stephen Vogt to Triple-A Durham.