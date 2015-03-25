Rays' Archer takes on D'backs

The Tampa Bay Rays turn to rookie Chris Archer on Wednesday, as they try to earn a split in the finale of their two-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

Archer had been named American League Pitcher and Rookie of the Month for July by going 4-0 with a stunning 0.73 ERA over five starts.

However, the right-hander got his August off on a losing note, as he lost for the first time in six decisions on Friday against San Francisco. Archer gave up four runs and seven hits in seven innings, dropping him to 6-4 on the year to go along with a 2.65 ERA.

"One through nine they can all do damage in some way," Archer said of the Giants. "So yes, it was a very good reminder, and we're sticking to what we've been working on the last two months and hopefully going to get the same consistent result that we've been getting."

Arizona, meanwhile, will counter with an impressive young right-hander of its own in Randall Delgado, who has won his last three starts. After back-to-back scoreless efforts, though, Delgado was banged around a bit in his last win on Friday in Boston. Delgado still got the win, but allowed six runs (4 earned) and six hits in six innings.

"He actually hung in there pretty good," Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. "We kept grinding away."

Interleague play has always given Delgado fits, as he is just 1-5 in such games with a 6.35 ERA.

Arizona drew first blood in this set on Tuesday, as Cody Ross crushed a three- run homer and the Diamondbacks got the best of Jeremy Hellickson for a second straight time in taking a 6-1 victory.

The D'backs harassed Hellickson (10-5) when the two teams met last week at Tropicana Field, and the team scored five runs off the righty on Tuesday to capture just their third win in nine games.

Wade Miley (9-8) opposed Hellickson in that matchup and once again bettered him, tossing seven innings of one-run ball on five hits. He's won his last three starts, allowing just two runs in 21 innings of work.

"He's been good, he's won five out of his last six," said D'backs manager Kirk Gibson about Miley. "He threw the ball very well, pretty much in command."

Hellickson lasted only 4 2/3 innings and walked three batters while allowing five hits. He's lost two straight decisions after winning six in a row.

Tampa split its two-game set with the Diamondbacks last week.