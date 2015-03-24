Ravens, tight end Dennis Pitta reach agreement on 5-year contract

The Baltimore Ravens and tight end Dennis Pitta reached agreement on a five-year contract Friday.

Pitta was set to be an unrestricted free agent. Free agency starts March 11.

Pitta, Baltimore's fourth-round pick in 2010, has become a favorite option of quarterback Joe Flacco in recent seasons.

Pitta missed most of 2013 while recovering from a dislocated and fractured hip, but he returned to catch 20 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown in the final four games.

He had 61 catches for 669 yards and seven touchdowns during the 2012 regular season and then added 14 catches for 163 yards and three touchdowns in the playoffs in helping the Ravens win the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers.

The deal came a day after the Ravens terminated the contracts of three-time Pro Bowl fullback Vonta Leach and six-year linebacker Jameel McClain.

