Ravens suspend Diontae Johnson 1 game after refusing to play vs Eagles

The Baltimore Ravens announced wide receiver Diontae Johnson has been suspended one game for conduct detrimental to the team, and general manager Eric DeCosta didn't shy away from the conduct that led to the discipline.

"Diontae's suspension from refusing to enter our game against the Philadelphia Eagles," DeCosta said in a statement on the matter.

DeCosta said it was a "difficult decision" to suspend Johnson, who won't play following the team's bye week against the New York Giants.

DeCosta traded for Johnson prior to the NFL's deadline earlier this season, but it hasn't been the best relationship since he left the Carolina Panthers.

The Ravens haven't played Johnson much since he came over, playing just 16% of offensive snaps over four games (one start).

Johnson's role in Todd Munken's offense was questioned prior to the loss against the Eagles, and it was even more so after he didn't enter the game when Rashod Bateman went down with a knee injury in the second half.

In 39 snaps with the Ravens, Johnson has just one catch for six yards despite being the Panthers' leading receiver through the first seven games of the season this year.

This isn't good for Johnson, who is set for free agency after this season, as decreased production and refusing to play in the process may not be something a team wants to be added to their roster.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson spoke about Johnson after the game, saying that "we want him out there."

"He's a great receiver," he said, via ESPN. "We didn't get him from the Panthers for nothing."

Johnson was once Ben Roethlisberger's favorite receiver with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but rifts with the Steelers led to a trade before the start of this season to Carolina.

Johnson was a Pro Bowler in 2021 with Pittsburgh, hauling in 107 receptions for 1,161 yards with eight touchdowns. He totaled 4,363 yards on 391 catches and 25 receiving touchdowns over 77 games with the Steelers.

