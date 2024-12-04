Judge makes ruling on bail for Ravens fan accused of brutal assault on Commanders fans: report

A Baltimore Ravens fan who was caught on video attacking two Commanders fans in October will remain in jail while he awaits his trial after a Maryland judge denied his bail for a second time because of his substance abuse issues.

Baltimore Circuit Judge Yolanda A. Tanner ruled Tuesday to deny bail for 24-year-old Jack Callis after finding that no viable options for inpatient care were presented in court, The Baltimore Banner reported.

"Instead of using the time to tell me what’s new and what’s available, it was just a catfight today," Tanner reportedly said. "I’m just incredibly disappointed in what was presented by counsel."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

District Judge LaTina Burse Greene denied Callis’ bail during his first hearing on Oct. 23, but said she would consider releasing him to an inpatient treatment program with home detention, according to the report.

Callis turned himself in to Baltimore Police on Oct. 21, just days after he was accused of assaulting two Washington Commanders fans. The incident, which was caught on video and went viral on social media, showed Callis walking up to the men in the street before immediately attacking them.

RAVENS FAN SEEN IN VIRAL FIGHT VIDEO TURNS HIMSELF INTO POLICE, FACES MULTIPLE ASSAULT CHARGES

Callis, who was wearing a Lamar Jackson jersey, knocked one of the men out, according to the video, and the second victim was repeatedly punched by Callis and then thrown against a wall. He currently faces one count of first-degree assault and three counts of second-degree assault.

During his first bail hearing, Callis admitted to daily cocaine use for the past four years, including the day of the attack, CBS News reported. A history of assaults was also revealed during the hearing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Callis faces up to 25 years in prison for the first-degree assault charge and up to 10 years in prison for each second-degree assault charge.