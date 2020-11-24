Ravens-Steelers game to go on as scheduled despite reports of COVID-19 outbreak in Baltimore locker room

The NFL says the Baltimore Ravens will still play on Thanksgiving Day despite reports that the team has at least 10 positive cases among players and staff since Sunday night.

The Ravens announced that all team activities would be conducted virtually for the second straight day after running backs ﻿Mark Ingram﻿ and ﻿J.K. Dobbins﻿ and defensive lineman Brandon Williams were all placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

“With the health and safety of players and staff remaining the highest priority, the Ravens have determined that all further team activities will be conducted virtually today,” the statement read. “Due to the condensed schedule and preparation for the Steelers game, the Ravens will cancel media availability for today.”

The NFL announced shortly after that there were presently no plans to cancel Thursday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“We will continue to monitor developments in consultation with our medical experts,” a statement, obtained by the NFL Network, read. “Our foremost concern is the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel. There’s no change to the status of the game.”

But the reality is that Thursday’s game is still in danger.

According to The Athletic, the Ravens had “as many as four new positive tests” on Tuesday after learning of four on Sunday. Since then, there reportedly are “at least 10” cases among players and staff.

Outside linebacker Pernell McPhee was also added to the reserve/COVID-19 list late Tuesday afternoon.

The NFL has not suspended a game because of COVID-19 since Week 5.