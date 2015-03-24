Ravens sign CB Cason

Owings Mills, MD (SportsNetwork.com) - The Baltimore Ravens signed cornerback Antoine Cason on Tuesday.

Cason was released by the Panthers last week after recording 44 tackles and two interceptions in 12 games. The seven-year veteran started 11 games this season for Carolina and will try to help a depleted defensive backfield for the Ravens.

Cornerback Danny Gorrer tore the MCL and PCL in his knee on Sunday and was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, while starting cornerback Anthony Levine is suffering from a concussion suffered on Sunday against Miami. Also, top cornerback Jimmy Smith is out for the year with a foot injury suffered earlier this season.

Baltimore hosts Jacksonville on Sunday.

The Ravens also waived wide receiver LaQuan Williams from the practice squad and re-signed tight end Allen Reisner.