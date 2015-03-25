Ravens safety Reed ends speculation about retirement, says 'I'll be playing next year'

Baltimore Ravens free safety Ed Reed intends to return next season.

There was speculation that the 34-year-old Reed might retire after the Ravens complete their Super Bowl run next Sunday. But Reed said Thursday, "I'll be playing next year."

Teammate Ray Lewis announced earlier this month that would be his "last ride."

Reed said, "No, it's not my last ride. I just bought a bike."

Now in his 11th season, Reed hasn't missed a start since 2010. He was one of two Baltimore defensive players to start all 16 games this season.

Reed has been selected to play in 12 Pro Bowls, including each one since 2006.

Reed's 61 career interceptions are a franchise record, and his 1,541 yards in interception returns is the most in NFL history.