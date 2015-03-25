Expand / Collapse search
Last Update September 19, 2015

Ravens safety Reed ends speculation about retirement, says 'I'll be playing next year'

By | Associated Press
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2012, file photo, Baltimore Ravens free safety Ed Reed runs after recovering a fumble by Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Mike Wallace during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh. Matt Birk dragged his bulky knees and aching body back to play another season for one reason: to get to the Super Bowl. At long last, Birk, Reed and several other veterans on the Ravens get the chance to play in football's biggest game. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. – Baltimore Ravens free safety Ed Reed intends to return next season.

There was speculation that the 34-year-old Reed might retire after the Ravens complete their Super Bowl run next Sunday. But Reed said Thursday, "I'll be playing next year."

Teammate Ray Lewis announced earlier this month that would be his "last ride."

Reed said, "No, it's not my last ride. I just bought a bike."

Now in his 11th season, Reed hasn't missed a start since 2010. He was one of two Baltimore defensive players to start all 16 games this season.

Reed has been selected to play in 12 Pro Bowls, including each one since 2006.

Reed's 61 career interceptions are a franchise record, and his 1,541 yards in interception returns is the most in NFL history.