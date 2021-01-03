Ravens pound Bengals, 38-3, clinch playoffs for 3rd straight year

The Baltimore Ravens will return to the playoffs for a third consecutive season.

The Ravens had 525 total yards, which included a franchise-record 404 rushing yards, and quarterback Lamar Jackson threw for three touchdowns in Baltimore’s 38-3 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jackson also became the first quarterback in NFL history to rush for more than 1,000 yards in two straight seasons, and rookie running back J.K. Dobbins piled up 160 yards rushing with two touchdowns, including a 72-yard TD run in the third quarter to lead the Ravens to their fifth-straight win.

Jackson had 97 rushing yards and had 113 passing yards through three quarters.

BROWNS MAKE PLAYOFFS FOR 1ST TIME SINCE 2002 SEASON, MOST WINS SINCE 1994

The Ravens came away with scores on their first two drives.

Kicker Justin Tucker booted a 34-yard field goal to get it started, and it was followed by a 43-yard touchdown from Jackson to wide receiver Miles Boykin. Baltimore extended its lead to 17-0 when Jackson found speedy wideout Marquise Brown for an 18-yard score, capping a 93-yard drive.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dobbins scored his first touchdown on a 4-yard run in the third quarter. Jackson threw his second TD to Brown before sitting the rest of the game, and Dobbins added his long run for a score to put the finishing touches on a near-perfect game from the Ravens.

Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen completed six of 21 passes for 48 yards with two interceptions.