Last Update May 3, 2016

Ravens place RB Lorenzo Taliaferro on injured reserve

By | FoxSports
Jul 30, 2015; Owings Mills, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Lorenzo Taliaferro (34) carries the ball during drills on day one of training camp at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Ravens running back Lorenzo Taliaferro's season came to a sudden end Wednesday.

The second-year back was placed on injured reserve with a lingering foot injury, just one week after being listed as probable for Sunday's game against Cleveland. Taliaferro ended up being a late scratch and will now finish his year on the shelf for the second straight season. Tailaferro was placed on IR last season after 13 games, also with a foot injury.

Taliaferro had just 13 carries for 47 yards in three games this season. With Justin Forsett also nursing an ankle injury from Sunday, rookie Buck Allen stands to see the biggest gain in playing time.

The Ravens also signed rookie free agent Raheem Mostert to take Taliaferro's spot on the roster. Mostert was released by the Dolphins earlier in the week after seeing action in one game as a kick returner.