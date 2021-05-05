Ravens' Marcus Peters blasts Rams for trading him in 2019: 'F--- them'

Star cornerback Marcus Peters admitted that he was "pissed off" when the Los Angeles Rams traded him away to the Baltimore Ravens and then acquired All-Pro Jalen Ramsey from the Jacksonville Jaguars shortly after.

Peters, who made an appearance on former NFL player Aqib Talib’s "Catchin’ Fades" podcast, said that the Rams were "disrespectful" in how they handled it.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"F--k them, that’s how I was feeling," Peters said. "I’m still feeling like that because I felt disrespected in the sense of, yeah y’all can trade me, that’s a part of the business."

Peters continued: "But, two minutes after that, you bring in another guy who do the same s--t I do, maybe a little bit different."

STEELERS’ JUJU SMITH-SCHUSTER OPENS UP ABOUT ANTONIO BROWN: ‘WE WOULD HAVE BEEN A VERY DOMINANT DUO’

The Rams acquired Ramsey for two first-round draft picks and a fourth-rounder. Peters felt like the trade didn’t make any sense, and if the Rams decided to keep him instead, he believes that Los Angeles would have hoisted the Lombardi Trophy already.

"If we play this compare game, I do a little bit more," Peters continued. "That s--t was disrespectful to me. If we could have gone a little bit more, we'd have had a [championship] that year, too."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Peters, who signed a three-year, $42 million extension with the Ravens in December of 2019, had eight interceptions in 28 games with the team. Baltimore will square off against the Rams this upcoming year, so it should be an interesting matchup.