Ravens' Leach, Pierce return to practice

Baltimore Ravens fullback Vonta Leach and running back Bernard Pierce both returned to practice Thursday on a limited basis.

Leach missed Wednesday's session with knee and ankle injuries, while Pierce missed practice with a knee ailment.

Leach paved the way for a Ravens running game that racked up 170 yards, including 103 from Pierce, during Baltimore's 24-9 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in last week's AFC Wild Card round.

Linebacker Dannell Ellerbe (ankle), and wide receivers David Reed (thigh) and Torrey Smith (back) were also listed as limited participants in Thursday's practice as the Ravens prepare for a divisional round matchup against the top- seeded Denver Broncos.

Guard Jah Reed was the lone Ravens player to miss practice while the rest of the team was listed as full participants.