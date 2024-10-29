Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

College Football

Texas Tech kicker who flashed supportive Trump message backs 49ers star Nick Bosa

Both football players had supportive Trump messages

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for October 29 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for October 29

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Texas Tech Red Raiders kicker Reese Burkhardt and San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa had one thing in common over the weekend – they both flashed supportive Donald Trump messages.

Burkhardt scored a touchdown on a fake field goal against TCU and showed off his undershirt, which read, "Trump 24! MAGA." Bosa flashed a Make America Great Again hat after the team’s win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Nick Bosa warms up vs Cowboys

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa warms up before the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. (Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After Bosa doubled down on his message in a post on Instagram, Burkhardt had a message of his own. He shared Bosa’s post on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Bang Bang"

The 49ers have yet to talk about Bosa’s political stunt. But Burkhardt’s coach spoke out on Monday.

"We have addressed it. We will continue to address it. We're addressing internally," he said, via the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. "You know, it's always one of things as far as whenever you're dealing with young adults, the really young adults, I guess, the choices that we make and when we make them and when you share it.

"I always think the greatest thing about football, basketball, sports like that, it's a team sport. You always want to make sure that you're putting your team in the best situation. And there's places that you express your opinion and, you know, I don't think necessarily that's a time or the place.

Reese Burkhardt crosses the goal line

Reese Burkhardt of the Texas Tech Red Raiders scores on a fake field goal attempt against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Oct. 26, 2024, in Fort Worth, Texas. (Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

NFL LEGEND BRETT FAVRE LAMENTS AMOUNT OF 'HATE' DURING ELECTION CYCLE: 'IT’S CERTAINLY SAD TO SEE'

"As far as with him, we're going to deal with it. Dealt with it on Saturday and continue to talk through stuff and find the best solution and keep it in house."

Politics has seemed to seep into the sports world once again.

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker endorsed Trump for president earlier this month, while Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Thomas Booker IV has stumped for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Nick Bosa celebrates on Christmas Eve

Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after forcing a fumble during the Washington Commanders game at Levi's Stadium on Dec. 24, 2022, in Santa Clara, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Election Day is Nov. 5.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.