Texas Tech kicker who flashed supportive Trump message backs 49ers star Nick Bosa

Texas Tech Red Raiders kicker Reese Burkhardt and San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa had one thing in common over the weekend – they both flashed supportive Donald Trump messages.

Burkhardt scored a touchdown on a fake field goal against TCU and showed off his undershirt, which read, "Trump 24! MAGA." Bosa flashed a Make America Great Again hat after the team’s win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

After Bosa doubled down on his message in a post on Instagram, Burkhardt had a message of his own. He shared Bosa’s post on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Bang Bang"

The 49ers have yet to talk about Bosa’s political stunt. But Burkhardt’s coach spoke out on Monday.

"We have addressed it. We will continue to address it. We're addressing internally," he said, via the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. "You know, it's always one of things as far as whenever you're dealing with young adults, the really young adults, I guess, the choices that we make and when we make them and when you share it.

"I always think the greatest thing about football, basketball, sports like that, it's a team sport. You always want to make sure that you're putting your team in the best situation. And there's places that you express your opinion and, you know, I don't think necessarily that's a time or the place.

"As far as with him, we're going to deal with it. Dealt with it on Saturday and continue to talk through stuff and find the best solution and keep it in house."

Politics has seemed to seep into the sports world once again.

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker endorsed Trump for president earlier this month, while Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Thomas Booker IV has stumped for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Election Day is Nov. 5.