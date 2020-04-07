Ravens' John Harbaugh concerned with hacking during virtual draft

The NFL draft moving to a virtual format is bringing up one real issue: hacking.

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh told the Baltimore Sun on Monday he’s worried about intruders using the Zoom platform to target their draft.

“Yeah, big concern,” Harbaugh said. “Every time I read something in, like, The Wall Street Journal or the New York Times that talks about how messed up Zoom is, or some of these other deals ... I immediately text it to our IT people, and [director of football administration] Nick Matteo’s one of those guys, and they assure me that we are doing everything humanly possible.”

With the recent Zoom hacks and the social media trend of “Zoom bombings,” the company issued new security measures to protect against them.

“We’re always striving to deliver our users a secure virtual meeting environment,” Zoom told The Verge. “Effective April 5, we are enabling passwords and ​virtual waiting rooms by default ​for our Free Basic and Single Pro users. We strongly encourage all users to implement passwords for all of their meetings.”

Regardless, Harbaugh cited even the most secure institutions in his concerns.

“We’ll see what happens,” he told The Baltimore Sun. “I really wouldn’t want the opposing coaches to have our playbook or our draft meetings. That would be preferable, if we can stay away from that.”

Baltimore has nine picks in the draft and the No. 28 overall in the first round.