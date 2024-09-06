Expand / Collapse search
Baltimore Ravens

Ravens’ Isaiah Likely shouts profanities at heckling fan after overturned touchdown results in brutal loss

The game-tying touchdown as time expired was overturned after a review showed Likley was out of bounds

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely left Kansas City Chiefs fans with some choice words after Thursday night’s gut-wrenching loss. 

Video circulating on social media captured Likely walking through the tunnel back toward the locker room moments after his game-tying touchdown was overturned, handing the Chiefs a 27-20 win. 

Isaiah Likely touchdown

Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely, #80, catches a pass with his toe out of bounds as Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton and linebacker Drue Tranquill, left, defend as time expires in the second half of an NFL football game on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs won 27-20. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Fans could be heard heckling the third-year NFL player. One person could be heard yelling, "You stink."

Looking above, Likely responded "F--- you, b----."

Social media users responded to the video trolling Likely further. 

"That's twice he's been over the line today…," one person posted on X. 

"He didn't toe the line with that comment," another wrote. 

Isaiah Likely runs the ball

Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely heads for the end zone after catching a pass for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

RAVENS ROASTED BY X’S COMMUNITY NOTES WITH BRUTAL ONE-LINER AFTER ISAIAH LIKELY’S OVERTURNED TOUCHDOWN

Likely’s frustrations came after Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson found him in the back of the end zone as time expired. The team broke out into celebrations, but referee Shawn Hochuli reviewed the play and found that Likely was out of bounds.

"At this point, you just have to live with the call," he said after the game. "You have to look on, obviously watch the film, see where we can get better to not put ourselves in the situation to leave it in the refs' hands to be able to call that and call the game. All I'll say is [we just have to] watch the film and see what we can improve on and go onto next week."

Isaiah Likely

A close up Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely's foot after he caught a pass out of bounds. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Despite the optics of his tunnel interaction, Likely did take ownership after the game. 

"That's on me. I just have to get both feet in. I harp on myself to catch everything and make sure everybody puts us in the best possibility, so I take responsibility. Next time, I'm going to get my feet down."

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.