Ravens get RB Delone Carter from Colts in trade for WR David Reed

The Baltimore Ravens have acquired running back Delone Carter from the Indianapolis Colts in a trade for wide receiver David Reed.

The deal, announced Wednesday, involves two players who have seen limited playing time in the NFL.

Carter has started three games over two seasons with the Colts, running 133 times for 499 yards and five touchdowns. He was a fourth-round pick out of Syracuse in the 2011 draft.

His best season came as a rookie, when he ran for 377 yards on 101 carries.

Although the Ravens already have Ray Rice and Bernard Pierce at running back, the 5-foot-9, 232-pound Carter might be used in short-yardage situations.

The 26-year-old Reed has five career receptions for 66 yards over three years. All five catches came last year.