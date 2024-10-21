Ravens fan seen in viral fight video turns himself into police, faces multiple assault charges

A Baltimore Ravens fan wanted in the connection to allegedly assaulting two Washington Commanders fans turned himself into Baltimore Police on Monday.

A viral social media video showed a Ravens fan walking up to two Commanders fans on the street, and seemingly without a reason, started throwing punches, one of which knocked out one of the Commanders fans.

John Callis, 24, is facing charges of first-degree aggravated assault and three counts of second-degree assault after a warrant for his arrest was issued last week.

"In reference to the brutal assault that occurred on oct. 13, 2024, in the 1000 blk of S. Charles St., 24-year-old John Callis turned himself into police custody," Baltimore Police posted on X on Monday.

Callis is facing up to 25 years in prison for the assault that also includes a third victim that was off camera minutes before the viral video was recorded of him assaulting the two other victims.

In the viral video, the man police say is Callis was wearing a purple Lamar Jackson jersey after Baltimore defeated Washington, 30-23, in their Sunday afternoon matchup.

After fighting the two Commanders fans, the man in the Jackson jersey shouts, "I don’t f---ing lose" while others around him egg him on.

According to charging documents obtained by Baltimore’s WBAL-TV, the Commanders fans encountered the man prior to the 9:42 p.m. assault outside Cross Street Market. There, the victims say that the man believed to be Callis "began aggressively grabbing and punching victim #1 in his facial area."

Three minutes later, the Commanders fans, returning to the area in order to find a lost cell phone, ran into the man believed to be Callis again. That is when the viral video was taken.

While the video shows all, the charging documents state victim #1 was punched "on the left side of his head and causing victim #1 body to go completely limp while falling in an unconscious state towards a nearby parked vehicle and hitting his head on the vehicle’s left side door…"

Callis was identified as an employee of Maury Donnelly & Parr Inc. (MDP), an insurance company in Baltimore. The company told FOX 5 DC he was terminated as an employee.

"MDP has a zero-tolerance policy for violence and aggressive behavior. This individual is no longer employed with our firm," the firm said in a statement to FOX 5 DC .

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

