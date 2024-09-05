Commanders fire exec caught on undercover video making disparaging remarks

The Washington Commanders fired a team executive after an undercover video was released showing him making disparaging remarks about the team, fans, players and the league.

A team spokesman confirmed Rael Enteen’s dismissal on Thursday to Fox News Digital.

Enteen appeared to be on a date with a woman from James O’Keefe’s media company and was secretly filmed. The Commanders said on Wednesday that the "language used in the video runs counter to our values at the Commanders organization."

Enteen touched on several different subjects about the Commanders and across the NFL.

"Over 50% of our roster is either White, religious, and God says, ‘F--- the gays.’ Another big chunk is very low-income African American that comes from a community (that) is inherently very homophobic," he said in the video.

Enteen goes on to describe some players as "dumb as all hell" and describes some fans as "high school-educated alcoholics" and "mouth breathers."

The executive also said Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones "really runs the NFL" and thought that the billionaire "hates gay people and Black people." He also called NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell a "$50 million puppet."

Enteen said his job as VP of content was to "sell hope to fans" even when there is none.

Enteen’s social media pages said he previously worked for the New York Jets and the XFL and that he had been with the Commanders since 2020.