Ravens cut FB Leach

The reigning Super Bowl champion Baltimore Ravens cut fullback Vonta Leach on Tuesday.

The Ravens were unable to work out a restructured deal for Leach, who became the ninth departed player that started in Super Bowl XLVII (Leach, Anquan Boldin, Matt Birk, Ray Lewis, Dannell Ellerbe, Ma'ake Kemoeatu, Cary Williams, Ed Reed and Bernard Pollard). No reigning world champion has lost more than five starters the following season, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

"Thanks ravens organization for a great two years," Leach wrote on his Twitter account on Monday. "I came here and did what we set out to do and that's win the Super Bowl. My time here is up but what we accomplished, we will be forever linked. Thank the fans for accepting me and my family to Bmore."

Leach has caught 112 passes for 749 yards and four touchdowns in 130 career games with the Ravens, Houston Texans and Green Bay Packers.

"There could be an opportunity for him to return to the Ravens once he explores the free agent market," Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome said.

The Ravens drafted fullback Kyle Juszczyk in the fourth round of this year's draft. He will be the team's new starting fullback.

Baltimore re-signed tight end Billy Bajema.