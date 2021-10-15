Ravens coach offers odd praise for Chargers' Justin Herbert

The Baltimore Ravens will have a tough task defending Justin Herbert’s passing attack when they meet the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale was asked about Herbert, who is fourth in passing yards with 1,576 and tied for third in passing touchdowns with 13. Martindale said Herbert was "one of those guys that could throw a strawberry through a battleship," according to the Baltimore Sun.

The Ravens got down early against the Indianapolis Colts before Lamar Jackson led the comeback victory. Martindale said some of the younger defensive players may be doing too much.

"It's the full gamut of recognizing different schemes and getting downhill and reacting faster to different kinds of schemes. When the ball's snapped, if they're slow to it, you're going to see the results that you see. They just have to react faster, attack, and then once they get there they need to tackle," he added, via the team’s website.

"In [Patrick Queen’s] case, it's a young, fast player that's trying to do everybody else's job and he needs to do his. He's trying to make every play. Just make the play he's supposed to make and we'll be good as a defense."

Los Angeles is entering the game sixth in points scored and seventh in yards gained while Baltimore is 14th in points allowed and 24th in yards allowed.

Herbert has gained some MVP consideration over the first five weeks of the season. He led the Chargers to a big win last week against the Cleveland Browns.