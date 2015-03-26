Rauch appendectomy leads to Blue Jays pitching shake-up

TORONTO (Reuters) - An attack of appendicitis for Blue Jays reliever Jon Rauch led Toronto to adjust their pitching staff, the American League East club said on Tuesday.

Rauch, who underwent an appendectomy in Seattle Tuesday where the Blue Jays are playing the Mariners, was put on the 15-day disabled list and left-handed reliever Trever Miller was designated for assignment.

They were replaced on the roster by left-handers Wil Ledezma and Rommie Lewis, called up from their Triple-A Las Vegas club in the Pacific Coast League.

The 32-year-old Rauch, the most accomplished of the pitchers, has appeared in a team-high 51 games this season, posting a 5-4 record with 11 saves and a 4.47 earned run average.

