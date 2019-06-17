Toronto Raptors urged by mayor to visit Ottawa over Washington: 'Forget the White House'

The Toronto Raptors are set to have their NBA championship victory parade Monday but a decision has yet to be made about whether the team will end up visiting the White House.

The mayor of Ottawa – Canada’s capital – tweeted Friday that the Raptors should skip the White House visit and head directly to the city instead to visit the country’s parliament.

EX-IRANIAN LEADER SAYS HE WOULD INVITE TORONTO RAPTORS TO TEHRAN IF HE WERE STILL PRESIDENT

“Hey @Raptors forget the White House for a victory lap. Come to Ottawa and parliament hill so Canada can congratulate you! How about it @JustinTrudeau,” Mayor Jim Watson wrote.

It wasn’t clear whether the Raptors will be invited to the White House. President Trump hasn’t tweeted about the Raptors since the team defeated the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals last week.

Previously in 2017, Trump rescinded a White House invitation to the Warriors after they won the title. Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant both had made remarks critical of the president’s administration.

The Warriors met with former President Obama in January after their 2018 title win.

FLASHBACK: NBA CHAMPION WARRIORS SNUB TRUMP, MEET WITH OBAMA DURING DC VISIT

The Toronto Blue Jays and the Montreal Canadiens were the last two teams from Canada to win a major professional sports championship – both in 1993, according to Sports Illustrated.

Neither team visited the White House that year, but the Blue Jays made the trip after their World Series win in 1992.