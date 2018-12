The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Dominic McGuire to an undisclosed contract.

McGuire appeared in 64 games for Golden State last season and averaged 3.5 points with 3.8 rebounds.

The 6-foot-9 McGuire has posted career averages of 2.8 points and 3.5 rebounds in 316 games, including 74 starts, with Washington, Sacramento, Charlotte and Golden State.