Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry misses game against Houston Rockets because of sore left knee

Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry is sitting out against the Houston Rockets because of a sore left knee, missing a chance to face the team that traded him to Toronto in 2012.

Lowry, averaging 17.4 points and 7.6 assists this season, was injured in a collision with LeBron James in the first half of Monday's loss at Miami. Lowry briefly stayed in the game before leaving in the second half.

Greivis Vasquez started in place of Lowry on Wednesday night, and guard Julyan Stone was activated for Toronto.

Lowry has set career highs in 3-pointers (174) and steals (117). Between March 14-26, he scored at least 20 points in a career-best eight straight games for the Atlantic Division-leading Raptors, who recently clinched their first playoff berth in six seasons.