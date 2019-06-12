Raptors fan sends flowers to Warriors for Kevin Durant injury cheers: ' I hereby apologize on behalf of Canada'

Toronto Raptors players were forced to try and quiet their own fans who were cheering when Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant was injured during Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night.

There was one Raptors fan who felt bad and tried to save the fan base’s reputation.

KEVIN DURANT 'HURTING DEEP IN THE SOUL' AFTER SUFFERING SUSPECTED ACHILLES TEAR DURING NBA FINALS

The fan sent flowers to the Warriors’ offices addressed to Durant with a card.

“Dear KD and Warriors: I can’t even believe those dumba-- Raptors fans cheered when they saw you were injured. I was watching the game and felt horrible, it was a total disgrace. I hereby apologize on behalf of Canada. Prayers for recovery.”

Durant went down in the second quarter with an Achilles injury. ESPN reported the Warriors fear Durant tore his Achilles, which would mean he could miss nearly an entire season or maybe more as rumors swirl the superstar was heading for free agency.

He still managed to put in 11 points and grab two rebounds in 12 minutes. He took to Instagram to congratulate his team and to comment on his devastating injury.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE NBA FINALS COVERAGE

“I’m hurting deep in the soul right now I can’t lie but seeing my brothers get this win was like taking a shot of tequila, I get new life lol,” Durant wrote on his Instagram Stories.

Stephen Curry and DeMarcus Cousins were among those who criticized the Raptors fans after the game.

“Very confused around that reaction,” Curry said. “It’s not my experience with people of this city. I commend Danny Green and Kyle Lowry especially. I think they were the ones that were kind of signaling to the crowd, like, ‘let’s check ourselves a little bit.’”

He added: “You understand that this is about an individual, a human being and not ‘oh shoot, he’s out, he’s hurt, we won the championship.’ That’s probably their initial thought and you hate to see that when a guy is going through pain like that.”

RAPTORS URGE SOME FANS TO STOP CHEERING DURANT’S INJURY

Cousins didn’t mince words when he talked about the Raptors fans.

“Trash,” he said of the fans cheering Durant’s injury. “So trash. But like I said, we're idolized as superstar athletes, not human beings. It's always about what we can do between those lines [on the court]. That's it. That's all that ever matters. And then once we lash out and do human-type things, then we're considered bad guys.”

Game 6 moves back to the Oracle Arena. The Raptors still control the series being up 3-2.