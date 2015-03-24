Raptors F Patterson out with sprained elbow

Minneapolis, MN (SportsNetwork.com) - Toronto Raptors forward Patrick Patterson has a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and will be sidelined at least seven days.

The Raptors said Sunday that Patterson aggravated the injury in Friday's win over Sacramento. He will be re-evaluated in seven to 10 days.

Patterson is averaging 8.9 points and 5.4 rebounds in 56 games this season for Sacramento and Toronto.

He has averaged 9.7 points and 5.2 rebounds in 39 games for the Raptors since they acquired him from the Kings on Dec. 9 in the Rudy Gay deal.

The Raptors were in Minneapolis on Sunday to play the Timberwolves.