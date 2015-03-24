Raptors close record homestand with rout of Bucks

Toronto, ON (SportsNetwork.com) - Lou Williams scored 22 points off the bench to lead the Toronto Raptors in a 124-83 rout of the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.

Kyle Lowry supplied 20 points with nine rebounds and five assists and Jonas Valanciunas deposited 18 points with 12 rebounds for the Raptors, who closed their franchise-record seven-game homestand with three straight wins and a 6-1 record.

Toronto also won its fifth straight game over Milwaukee, which had its three- game winning streak snapped with the setback.

The Bucks were led by Jabari Parker's 15 points, while Ersan Ilyasova netted 14 off the bench and Brandon Knight added 11.

Early in the first, Lowry, Terrence Ross and Amir Johnson each hit 3-pointers as part of a 22-4 run that staked the Raptors to a 24-7 lead. Milwaukee ended the flurry with six straight points and it cut the deficit to 37-27 after 12 minutes.

The Bucks were limited to just one basket over a seven-minute span in the second quarter as Toronto built a 57-32 lead. Williams closed the half with a 3 at the buzzer for a 71-45 margin at the break.

Then it got ugly.

Lowry hit back-to-back 3s prior to Ross capping a 17-1 spurt with a triple that extended the margin to 94-51 with over four minutes left in the third. Milwaukee was held without a basket for 4:10 during the run, and the Raptors won it going away.

Bruno Caboclo, the Raptors' 20th overall selection in the 2014 NBA Draft, entered early in the fourth quarter for his first career appearance. Caboclo quickly made his presence felt as Williams lobbed a pass to the Brazilian for an alley-oop slam. He then nailed a 3-pointer on the following possession and finished with eight points.

Game Notes

Toronto's largest lead was 52 ... The Raptors shot 45-for-86 (52.3 percent) from the floor, and limited Milwaukee to 27-of-54 (36.5 percent) shooting.