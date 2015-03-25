Raptors' Bargnani to miss rest of season

The Toronto Raptors announced Wednesday that forward Andrea Bargnani is expected to miss the remainder of the season with an avulsion sprain of the right elbow.

Bargnani departed in the first quarter of Friday's road loss to the Lakers and did not return.

The team said the injury is not related to the right elbow injury that sidelined Bargnani for 26 games from Dec. 12-Feb. 3.

Bargnani has averaged 12.7 points and 3.7 rebounds in 35 games this season.