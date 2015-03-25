Rapids' Torres earns Player of the Week award

New York, NY (SportsNetwork.com) - Colorado Rapids forward Gabriel Torres was named the Player of the Week on Monday for Week 34 of the Major League Soccer regular season.

Torres scored a brace on Saturday, leading his club to an important 3-2 victory over Vancouver Whitecaps FC, moving the Rapids closer to a playoff berth with one game remaining on the regular-season schedule.

Torres pulled his club level at 1-1 in the 41st miniute and netted the winner 13 minutes from time with a fantastic strike to send his side to victory.

The MLS Player of the Week award is selected each week by the North American Soccer Reporters. The group consists of members of online, print, television, and radio media.