Rapids signs Ecuador international Calderon

The Colorado Rapids have signed Ecuadorian defender Diego Calderon, who will join the team pending receipt of his P-1 work visa and international transfer certificate.

Calderon has spent the majority of his career with Ecuadorian side Quito, where he has helped the team capture three league titles and win the prestigious Copa Libertadores.

The 26-year-old made his debut for Quito at 18 and he will join the Rapids as an International Player.

"Diego is a versatile, talented defender who will come in and compete for a spot in our back line," said Rapids technical Director Paul Bravo. "He can play in the middle or on the left, and has extensive experience, having won league and continental titles and been a part of his national team throughout World Cup qualifying. We're excited to bring him into the group."

Calderon has been a regular member of Ecuador's national team over the past two years, including a call up to the 2011 Copa America side.

He has been named in all nine of Ecuador's World Cup qualifying matches and the team has gone 5-2-2 in those contests to sit in second place in the CONMEBOL table.