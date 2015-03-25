Rapids roll past Galaxy

The Colorado Rapids found the back of the net on either side of the interval on Saturday en route to a comfortable 2-0 victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

Colorado had the better of the play in the first half and opened the scoring in the 41st minute when Dillon Powers served a nice ball into the box on a corner kick and Hendry Thomas was there to nod it past Galaxy goalkeeper Carlo Cudicini for his second goal of the season.

After the break, Colorado struck again in the 47th minute when former Galaxy man Edson Buddle sent nice through ball behind the Los Angeles defense to Powers, who ripped it home to give the home side a two-goal margin.

Following the second goal, Los Angeles pushed numbers forward looking to get back into the match, but the Rapids' defense held firm to collect all three points.

The result lifts the Rapids into second place in the Western Conference on 34 points from 23 matches played, while the Galaxy remain fourth in the West on 33 points.