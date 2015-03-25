Rapids match with Union postponed until Sunday

Major League Soccer has announced that the Colorado Rapids home opener with the Philadelphia Union has been moved from Saturday to Sunday because of severe weather conditions.

A blizzard warning has been issued for the area that includes Dick's Sporting Goods Park, forcing the game to be moved to Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

Snow began falling early Saturday morning in Colorado and the area is expected to get 8-14 inches of snow along with winds of 15-30 mph.

"We had hoped and planned to play our match as scheduled, but we cannot put staff, fans, and players from both teams at risk by asking them to travel or play in unsafe conditions," said Rapids president Tim Hinchey. "The weather, roads and field will clear up by Sunday, and we look forward to welcoming everyone to Dick's Sporting Goods Park for our home opener at that time."