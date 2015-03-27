Rangers unveil statue of fan who died at game

The Texas Rangers have unveiled a statue of the fan who died after falling over an outfield railing at a game last summer.

The life-size bronze statue depicts Shannon Stone and his young son wearing baseball caps. They are looking at each other as if they're talking.

Stone was a 39-year-old Brownwood Fire Department firefighter who fell in July while reaching for a ball. Stone had taken his 6-year-old son Cooper to the game in the hope of catching a ball.

Cooper helped Rangers President Nolan Ryan unveil the statue Thursday. Ryan said it represents the happy memories created by families at baseball games.

Sculptor Bruce Greene said it was important for him to depict the moment where fathers and sons are discussing the game afterward.