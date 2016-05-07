Rangers sign Stubbs, move Hamilton to 60-day DL

DETROIT (AP) The Texas Rangers have signed free-agent outfielder Drew Stubbs and moved injured slugger Josh Hamilton to the 60-day disabled list.

Stubbs was with Texas during spring training on a minor league deal, then refused assignment to Triple-A Round Rock and was released in late March. The Atlanta Braves picked him up, and he went 9 for 38 (.237) at the plate before being designated for assignment Monday. He was released Tuesday.

Hamilton, who is still rehabbing from offseason surgery on his left knee, was transferred from the 15-day to the 60-day DL.

The Rangers also announced Saturday that they have optioned left-hander Alex Claudio to Round Rock.