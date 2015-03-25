Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update January 13, 2015

Rangers sign Berkman

By | Sports Network

Arlington, TX – The Texas Rangers signed first baseman/designated hitter Lance Berkman to a one-year contract with a club option for 2014, the team announced on Monday.

The deal was reported on Saturday with it being contingent on the 36-year-old passing a medical examination.

Berkman was limited to 32 games a season ago with St. Louis thanks to torn cartilage in his right knee. He ended up hitting .259 with two homers and seven RBI in 81 at-bats.

A 14-year veteran and native of Waco, Texas, Berkman holds a lifetime average of .296 with 360 home runs and 1,200 RBI in 1,806 games with Houston (1999-2010), the Yankees (2010), and Cardinals (2011-12).

The six-time All-Star selection was part of the Cardinals' 2011 World Series championship.

To make room on the 40-man roster for Berkman, the team designated pitcher Tommy Hottovy for assignment.