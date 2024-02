Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Matt Rempe is bringing old-time hockey back.

The New York Rangers called up the 6-foot-7, 240-pound enforcer earlier this week, and it was quite an NHL debut for the 21-year-old.

He put on an NHL jersey for the first time in the Stadium Series when the Blueshirts took on the in-city rival Islanders at MetLife Stadium, home of the NFL's Giants and Jets.

And in his very first NHL shift, he dropped the gloves with Matt Martin right as the puck dropped. So, in just one second of ice time, he had accumulated five penalty minutes.

But that was just a preview. On Thursday, in his very first shift in the Hudson River Rivalry against the New Jersey Devils, he was assessed a match penalty for a hit to the head and was ejected in just 10 seconds.

And Rempe hasn't toned things down.

Three minutes into yet another rivalry game Saturday against the Philadelphia Flyers, Rempe dropped the gloves with veteran tough guy Nicolas Deslauriers.

So, in four career games, he has 8:32 of ice time and 27 penalty minutes.

But the eventful start was far from over. He netted his first career NHL goal on a deflection Saturday, helping the Rangers tie a franchise record with their 10th straight victory.

"Probably the ugliest first goal in NHL history, but I'll take it," he told ESPN after the game, calling his first week in the NHL "very eventful."

"I love it. I want to bring that physicality, that edge to the team, bring speed, fly in there, bang bodies, go to the net. I think I'm doing that, and I'm having so much fun."

The Rangers' 81 points are the most in the NHL.

