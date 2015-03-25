Rangers resume set with Angels

The Texas Rangers try to make it two in a row on Tuesday when they continue a three-game series with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington.

Texas put the brakes on a four-game losing streak in dramatic fashion on Monday, as Geovany Soto and A.J. Pierzynski each blasted solo shots in the bottom of the ninth to rally the Rangers to a 4-3 win.

Pierzynski started the frame with a homer to right off Ernesto Frieri (0-3). Soto later delivered a towering shot to left field on a two-out, full-count fastball to cap the comeback.

"We needed that game after the offensive struggles we've been through the last few weeks," Pierzynski said. "To have a game like that, especially at home after the trip we came off, it's huge."

Jason Frasor (1-2) pitched a perfect ninth inning to grab the win for the Rangers, who have won just four of their last 16 games.

Josh Hamilton, who was in a 3-for-26 slump, went 2-for-4 with two RBI and J.B. Shuck connected on his first major league home run for the Angels, who have lost four straight.

"They're struggling," Washington said. "We're struggling too, but we never take the Angels lightly, especially when they play us."

Getting the call for the Rangers on Tuesday will be lefty Derek Holland, who is 8-6 with a 3.06 ERA. Holland lost his second straight start on Thursday to the New York Yankees, but pitched well, as he allowed a pair of runs and eight hits in 7 1/3 frames.

Holland has faced the Angels 18 times (15 starts) and is 7-5 with a 5.59 ERA.

The Angels, meanwhile, counter with former Rangers' ace C.J. Wilson, who has won his last three starts and is 7-1 with a 1.96 ERA in his last eight. Wilson beat the Oakland Athletics on Thursday, limiting them to three runs and five hits in seven innings to run his overall record to 11-6 to go along with a 3.18 ERA.

Wilson, though, is 0-2 versus his former team and his pitched to a 7.65 ERA in five starts.

Texas has won five of seven head-to-head meetings with the Halos this season.